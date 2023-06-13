Adobe adds Firefly generative AI capabilities to Illustrator

Adobe unveiled Generative Recolor (beta), the first integration of Adobe Firefly in Adobe Illustrator, enabling designers to experiment with colors using simple text prompts. Generative Recolor magically transforms colors in vector artwork. Previously, brands created color variations manually every time they developed new packaging, rethought logo color options before a rebrand or redesigned their websites; now, designers will be able to accelerate time-consuming color processes, freeing time for more creative tasks. Generative Recolor allows:

Faster Color Capture: Save time by recoloring graphics using simple text prompts.

Color Discovery and Transformation: Experiment easily with colors, palettes and themes to achieve the right look and feel for your artwork.

Multiple Colorway Variations: Generate numerous color variations from a single artwork file for use across social, print and web.

Firefly is embedded into creators’ workflows and is designed to generate commercially safe, professional-quality content. Adobe plans to enable enterprises to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets and generate content in the brand’s unique style and brand language using APIs to increase automation.

The latest Illustrator release also includes Retype (beta), new Layers functionalities, and improvements to Image Trace. Generative Recolor and Retype are available as beta features in Illustrator today.

https://www.adobe.com/products/illustrator.html