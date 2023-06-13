Expert[.]ai expands partnership with SS&C Blue Prism

Expert.ai, a provider of AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, announced the integration of its hybrid AI platform with SS&C Blue Prism’s intelligent automation platform.

As an approved partner within SS&C Blue Prism’s Technology Alliance Program—a large ecosystem of ready-to-integrate solutions and technologies accelerating digital transformation—expert[.]ai provides state-of-the-art approaches in natural language understanding and processing (NLU / NLP), machine learning and the latest large language models (LLMs) like GPT. With these combined technologies, organizations can expand their intelligent automation capabilities, delivering new solutions to support their strategic business goals.

The ability to accurately perform linguistic tasks at scale has become a core component of achieving long-term transformational value with intelligent automation. NL-powered bots help enterprises automate business processes based on large volumes of unstructured data—text documents, emails, customer interactions, call notes, etc. — reducing errors, improving efficiency and increasing the scalability of operations. Through data accurately analyzed and processed by expert[.]ai and then automated on the SS&C Blue Prism platform, bots and low-code apps can extend to more complex processes with high accuracy and lower implementation costs.

https://www.expert.ai ■ https://www.blueprism.com