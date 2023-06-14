This week we feature articles from Jacob Steinhardt, and Fan Li.
Additional reading comes from Shirley Lu & George Serafeim, Cassie Kozyrkov, M.G. Siegler, and Jeffrey Pound et al.
News comes from Adobe, Neo4j, Bloomreach, and Optimizely.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
What will GPT-2030 look like?
Of course we would all like to know, but given the speed of new developments in machine learning it’s difficult to make, or have confidence in, any predictions. Jacob Steinhardt isn’t afraid to try, and his post is a must-read for anyone looking for some data points to inform their own research and thinking. You’ll want a cup of coffee or tea and perhaps a little more time than the specified read time (27 min).
https://bounded-regret.ghost.io/what-will-gpt-2030-look-like/
Explore OntoGPT for schema-based knowledge extraction
“The OntoGPT framework and SPIRES tool provide a principled approach to extract knowledge from unstructured text for integration into Knowledge Graphs (KGs), using Large Language Models such as GPT. This methodology enables handling complex relationships, ensures logical consistency, and aligns with predefined ontologies for better KG integration.”
Fan Li describes another open available tool that he believes overcome some limitations to the popular LangChain and LlamaIndex frameworks. The more tools the better. (7 min).
https://apex974.com/articles/ontogpt-for-schema-based-knowledge-extraction
More Reading
- How AI will accelerate the circular economy via HBR
- Linking un-structured Web documents to entities in knowledge graphs… Growing and serving large open-domain knowledge graphs via arXiv
- Platform play redux… Apple’s Vision Pro & Meta’s Vision Oh No via 500ish
- Generative AI vs enterprise AI… Why multi-purpose systems are hard to design safely via Cassie Kozyrkov
Content technology news
Adobe announces Firefly for Enterprise
Adobe plans to enable businesses to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, embedding Firefly into their own ecosystem.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2023/Adobe-Brings-Firefly-and-Express-to-Enterprises/default.aspx
Neo4j announces new integrations with generative AI features in Vertex AI
Enterprise customers can now leverage knowledge graphs with Google’s large language models to improve generative AI outcomes.
https://neo4j.com
Bloomreach enhances customer experience with Gorgias integration
Gorgias provides data about the customer experience and gives Engagement users a more in-depth understanding of the customer journey.
https://www.bloomreach.com/
Optimizely expands partnership with Contentsquare
Contentsquare enables Optimizely users to leverage heatmaps and data analyses to uncover customer insights and enhance experiments.
https://www.optimizely.com/insights/blog/optimizely-x-contentsquare-5-ways-were-better-together/
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact