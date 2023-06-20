Databricks announces Lakehouse Apps

Databricks introduced Lakehouse Apps, a new way for developers to build native, secure applications for Databricks. Lakehouse Apps will enable Databricks customers to have easy access to a wide range of applications that run entirely inside their Lakehouse instance, using their data, with the full security and governance capabilities of Databricks. Lakehouse Apps will give users safe and easy access to a wide range of new applications and reduce time and effort to adopt, integrate, and manage data and AI applications.

By running directly on a customer’s Databricks instance, these apps can easily and securely integrate with the customer’s data, use and extend Databricks services, and enable users to interact with a single sign-on experience without data ever leaving the customer’s instance. Developers can use any technology and language of their choice to build apps and aren’t limited to a proprietary framework.

The company also introduced new data sharing providers and AI model-sharing capabilities to the Databricks Marketplace, a marketplace for data, AI, and applications.

Databricks Marketplace will be generally available on June 28, 2023. Lakehouse Apps and AI model sharing in Databricks Marketplace are expected in preview in the coming year.

https://www.databricks.com