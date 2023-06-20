Bloomreach and Shopware partner

Bloomreach, a digital experience and content management platform provider and Shopware, an omnichannel digital commerce platform for e-commerce businesses, announced they have partnered to empower businesses to unlock new growth across their e-commerce experience. The partnership will enable businesses built on the Shopware commerce platform to enhance their digital experience across every touchpoint using Bloomreach’s data and AI-driven solutions. Businesses worldwide will be better poised to drive greater personalization for every customer.

Shopware is an open commerce platform for mid-market and lower enterprise merchants across EMEA, with comprehensive solutions for B2C and B2B businesses. Through its partnership with Bloomreach, Shopware will expand its global presence.

Bloomreach empowers businesses to deliver personalized experiences across their digital channels by combining unified customer and product data with AI-optimization. For e-commerce businesses built on the Shopware platform, the addition of Bloomreach’s marketing automation, product discovery, and content management solutions will allow them to enhance customer journeys by creating personalized, end-to-end e-commerce experiences, fueled by the AI built into all Bloomreach products and Shopware’s AI Copilot program.

https://www.bloomreach.com ■ https://www.shopware.com/en/