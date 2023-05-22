Docugami announces integration with LlamaIndex

Docugami, a document engineering company that transforms how businesses create and execute critical business documents, announced an initial integration of LlamaIndex with Docugami, via the Llama Hub.

The LlamaIndex framework provides a flexible interface between a user’s information and Large Language Models (LLMs). Coupling LlamaIndex with Docugami’s ability to generate a Document XML Knowledge Graph representation of long-form Business Documents opens opportunities for LlamaIndex developers to build LLM applications that connect users to their own Business Documents, without being limited by document size or context window restrictions.

General purpose LLMs alone cannot deliver the accuracy needed for business, financial, legal, and scientific settings because they are trained on the public internet, which introduces a wide range of irrelevant and low-quality source materials. By contrast, Docugami is trained exclusively for business scenarios, for greater accuracy and reliability.

Systems aiming to understand the content of documents, such as retrieval and question-answering, will benefit from Docugami’s semantic Document XML Knowledge Graph Representation. Our unique approach to document chunking allows for better understanding and processing of your documents

https://www.docugami.com/blog/llamaindex