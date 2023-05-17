Gilbane Advisor 5-17-23 — LLMs KGs & DBs, chatbot UIs

This week we feature articles from Dean Allemang, and Tim Neusesser & Evan Sunwall.

Additional reading comes from Amelia Wattenburger, Google I/O presenters, and Allen Institute staff.

News comes from Tridion, Adobe & Google, MindsDB & Nixtla, and Algolia.

Opinion / Analysis

AI’s Woolf at the door — LLMs and knowledge graphs

The combination of Large Language Models with other sources of data and knowledge has enormous potential for new, and more powerful, applications across domains. Most of the examples we’ve looked at in the last few weeks involve knowledge graphs and LLMs, which seem like particularly promising partners. Dean Allemang reports from last week’s Knowledge Graph Conference that there is a lot of enthusiasm for such a marriage. But Allemang wants more evidence that knowledge graphs are in fact a better match for LLMs than other types of databases. His article is a good place to start for anyone who has the same question. (8 min)

https://medium.com/@dallemang/ais-woolf-at-the-door-llms-and-knowledge-graphs-eecd6289380f

Error-message guidelines

Who among us hasn’t been occasionally baffled by error messages that aren’t the least bit helpful? This is one of the most frustrating user experience failures. Tim Neusesser and Evan Sunwall describe what designers should watch out for, and review good and bad error-message examples (including one they like from ChatGPT – see the first item in the list just below for more on chatbot UIs.) (7 min)

https://www.nngroup.com/articles/error-message-guidelines/

More Reading

Tridion unites web content, structured content and headless delivery

Includes Tridion Docs 15, Tridion Sites 10, updated Tridion Dynamic Experience Delivery, and embedded Fonto for structured content authoring.

https://www.rws.com

Adobe and Google integrating Firefly and Bard

Adobe will use the Content Authenticity Initiative’s (CAI) open-source Content Credentials technology for transparency to images generated.

https://www.adobe.com/sensei/generative-ai/firefly.html

MindsDB and Nixtla enhance time-series forecasting

The integration allows developers using MindsDB to build AI forecasting capabilities and anomaly detection in the database without extensive code.

https://mindsdb.com ■‍ https://www.nixtla.io/

Algolia launches AI-powered Algolia NeuralSearch

NeuralSearch uses Large Language Models (LLM) and Algolia’s Neural Hashing for hyper-scale, and constantly learns from user interactions.

https://www.algolia.com/products/neuralsearch/

