Expert.ai launches AI platform for Life Sciences

Expert.ai announced availability of the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences. With the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences, teams can access advanced natural language understanding capabilities, learning methodologies, 3rd-party large language models like BioBert and Bio-GPT as well as customizable pre-built knowledge models to build custom solutions.

Through a hybrid AI approach combining natural language tools, enterprise language models and machine learning, the expert.ai Platform for Life Sciences shifts the way unstructured medical and scientific data is monitored, understood, analyzed and collated. Teams can access knowledge and insights trapped in medical articles, reports, press releases, clinical research, customer/patient interactions, consent forms, etc. as well as up-to-date knowledge available based on standards like MeSH, UMLS Conditions & Interventions and IUPAR. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences teams can:

Confirm scientific claims against trusted public and private knowledge sources;

Extract connections between biomedical entities in literature for in-depth causality analysis to support researchers;

Monitor clinical trials and social media sources filtered by any combination of indication, drug, mechanism of action, sponsor, or geography to gain insight for clinical trials;

Accelerate the quality control process of clinical and preclinical reports analysis using sensitive and proprietary data sources prior to their submission to regulatory bodies.

https://www.expert.ai/