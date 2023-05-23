Adobe unveils Generative Fill for Photoshop

Adobe unveiled Generative Fill in Photoshop, bringing Adobe Firefly generative AI capabilities directly into design workflows. The new Firefly-powered Generative Fill giving users a new way to work by easily adding, extending or removing content from images non-destructively using simple text prompts. This beta release of Photoshop is Adobe’s first Creative Cloud application to deeply integrate Firefly. Adobe plans to incorporate Firefly across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express.

Generative Fill automatically matches perspective, lighting and style of images to enable users achieve results while reducing tedious tasks. Generative Fill expands creative expression and productivity and enhances creative confidence of creators with the use of natural language and concepts to generate digital content.

Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature is available in the desktop beta app today and will be generally available in the second half of 2023. Generative Fill is also available today as a module within the Firefly beta app for users interested in testing the new capabilities on the web.

https://firefly.adobe.com