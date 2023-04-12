Brightspot expands partner program

Brightspot, a provider of content management system (CMS) software, announced the expansion of the Brightspot Partner Program to offer comprehensive implementation and maintenance options for building digital, web and content experiences using Brightspot CMS.

The program is designed to help businesses accelerate their digital strategy by providing access to a network of experienced partners that can help them create and deliver more powerful digital experiences powered by Brightspot CMS. Brightspot’s Partner Program will enable businesses to leverage the company’s comprehensive suite of flexible technology, expert services and partner ecosystem. Partners will have access to a range of benefits, including training and certification, marketing support and co-selling opportunities.

The Partner Program is open to a variety of businesses that specialize in digital experiences, content management and web development, including solution, technology and agency partners. As part of the program, partners will receive in-depth training, online technical resources, co-marketing opportunities, partner support and access to the Brightspot platform for testing and development. Solution, technology and agency partners that have already joined the Brightspot Partner Program, include: AITHERAS LLC, Bannockburn, Deveire, Digital Prism Advisors, Inc., eThinking, Material, SNO CORP, THINKware, WayPath and Wizeline.

https://www.brightspot.com