Ontotext releases GraphDB 10.2

Ontotext, a provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, launched GraphDB 10.2, an RDF database for knowledge graph. GraphDB enables organizations to link diverse data, index it for semantic search, and enrich it via text analysis to build large scale knowledge graphs. With improved cluster backup and cloud support, GraphDB lowers traditional memory requirements, and provides a more transparent memory model.

Users can oversee system health and diagnose problems easier using industry-standard toolkit Prometheus or by monitoring performance directly within the GraphDB Workbench itself. The solution also includes support for X.509 client certificate authentication for greater flexibility when accessing a secured GraphDB instance.

Backups can also be stored directly in Amazon S3 storage to ensure the most up to date data is securely protected against inadvertent changes or hardware failures in local on-prem infrastructure.

Internal structures and moved memory usage from off-heap to the Java heap were also redesigned for a more straightforward memory configuration, where a single number i.e. (the Java maximum heap size) controls the maximum memory available to GraphDB. Memory used during RDF Rank computation was also optimized making it possible to compute the rank of larger repositories with less memory.

https://www.ontotext.com