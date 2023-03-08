Gilbane Advisor 3-8-23 — LLMs, KBs & LlamaIndex, BigQuery + Search Console

Indexing and Querying external KBs through GPT — GPT Index (LlamaIndex)

Purvanshi Mehta provides an overview of how you can use the GPT Index (now LlamaIndex) to customize large language models by connecting with external knowledge bases relevant to your application domain. She helpfully includes examples for different types of data sources. (6 min).

https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/querying-external-kbs-through-gpt-gpt-index-llamaindex-fd8cbad2a4c

Bulk data export: a new and powerful way to access your Search Console data

From the Google Search Console Team…

You can configure an export in Search Console to get a daily data dump into your BigQuery project. The data includes all your performance data, apart from anonymized queries, which are filtered out for privacy reasons … This means you can explore your data to its maximum potential, joining it with other sources of data and using advanced analysis and visualization techniques. … This data export could be particularly helpful for large websites with tens of thousands of pages, or those receiving traffic from tens of thousands of queries a day (or both!). (3 min).

https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2023/02/bulk-data-export

Quark releases Quark Publishing Platform NextGen v3.0

The content automation platform is designed to simplify the complexities associated with enterprise content lifecycle management.

https://www.quark.com ■ https://developer.quark.com

TigerGraph expands cloud capabilities

Provides a comprehensive, streamlined approach to deploy and maintain multiple graph database solutions with visual analytics and machine learning tools.

https://www.tigergraph.com/

Slang Labs launches CONVA

CONVA is a full-stack solution that provides smart and highly accurate multilingual voice search capabilities inside e-commerce apps.

https://www.slanglabs.in/media

DeltaXML eases HTML table comparison with XML Compare 14

The finer-grained detail for cells and rows are easier to display and provide greater understanding when reviewed.

https://www.deltaxml.com

