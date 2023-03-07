DeltaXML eases HTML table comparison with XML Compare 14

DeltaXML announced the release of Version 14 of XML Compare, which now includes table comparison improvements to HTML tables. This new version features a major update to the way HTML tables are handled when comparing tables and reporting differences as well as new capabilities to ensure you get the best results when processing tables.

New HTML table capabilities include both ordered and ‘orderless’ columns. By default, column order is significant so if column order changes, that is flagged up in the results. But if column order doesn’t matter, you can now figure the comparison to ignore column order and it will align them differently in the result. Another new feature is Column Keying allowing you to control the way in which columns are aligned.

Improvements include the way changes to spans are handled enabling finer-grained results for cells and rows and improved display and understanding. When a column moves, is added or deleted, improvements to Column Alignment provides a new result which makes more sense and is immediately apparent to the viewer and easier to understand.

These xHTML table enhancements are now in the process of being rolled out to DeltaXML’s DITA Compare and DocBook Compare products.

https://www.deltaxml.com