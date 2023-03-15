Gilbane Advisor 3-15-23 — Building ChatGPT, Data-Centric AI

This week we feature content from Rama Ramakrishnan, and a course by, Anish Athalye, Curtis Northcutt, Jonas Mueller, Cody Coleman, Alexandra Zytek, & Sharon Zhou.

Additional reading comes from Benjamin Marie, Sarah Gooding, and Dmitry Kan.

News comes from Ontotext, Acquia, Lucid Software, and Databricks.

👉 No issue next week — we’ll be back March 29th.

Note that news items now link to the original source of the news rather than our 200 word summaries, which are always available here.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

Opinion / Analysis

Indexing and Querying external KBs through GPT — GPT Index (LlamaIndex)

Rama Ramakrishnan…

“I have written an informal “explainer” on how ChatGPT was built. I have tried to focus on the key ideas and have kept technical details to the bare minimum. Please view in full-screen mode. I hope you find it useful.”

This is excellent. You truly don’t need to be technical to follow it. Don’t let the 104 slides scare you off; you can fly through most of them.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7038334518004482048/

Introduction to Data-Centric AI

“In real-world applications, data is messy and improving models is not the only way to get better performance. You can also improve the dataset itself rather than treating it as fixed. Data-Centric AI (DCAI) is an emerging science that studies techniques to improve datasets, which is often the best way to improve performance in practical ML applications.”

MIT has made this course freely available to all. Lectures and materials are online. This is a valuable resource for professional practitioners as well as students. (1 min for the course description – the rest is up to you).

https://dcai.csail.mit.edu

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Ontotext releases GraphDB 10.2

Model Serving provides fully managed production machine learning (ML) capabilities natively within the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

https://www.ontotext.com/

Acquia adds integrations to Digital Asset Management (DAM) System

The new integrations give customers more control over brand consistency, extend the value of content and data created in other systems.

https://www.acquia.com/

Lucid Software announces new integrations to enhance collaboration

Integrations streamline processes and workflows within a company’s tech stack and creates a foundation for effective and efficient collaboration.

https://lucid.co/

Databricks launches Databricks Model Serving

Model Serving provides fully managed production machine learning (ML) capabilities natively within the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

https://www.databricks.com/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact