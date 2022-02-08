Access Innovations launches Data Harmony Hub for automated content classification and semantic metadata enrichment

Access Innovations, Inc. announced the launch of Data Harmony Hub, a cloud-based platform that provides fully automated content tagging using expertly curated taxonomies. Users can easily and quickly select from a variety of existing taxonomies that are continuously maintained and updated. Data Harmony Hub is a managed service allowing organizations that need their content to be tagged to improve search for their users, to provide better insight into their digital assets, to identify new revenue streams, and to greatly reduce risk and compliance issues.

The Data Harmony Hub is the result of working with Access Innovations’ clients over many years to understand their goal to integrate a tagging and semantic enrichment process into their workflow. The low-code integration allows organizations to easily connect their content management system or document store to Data Harmony Hub. Once integrated, the managed service works behind the scenes 24/7 to improve the findability and discoverability of content.

https://www.accessinn.com/data-harmony-hub/