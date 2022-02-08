Atlan data cataloging, governance, and collaboration in AWS Marketplace

Atlan, a collaborative workspace for modern data teams, has worked with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help diverse data teams work together better. Its relationship with AWS and recognition as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) lets companies bring Atlan into their modern data stack with seamless procurement and deployment. As part of this relationship, Atlan is now available in AWS Marketplace.

Atlan is a collaboration and orchestration layer — the glue that unifies modern tools, data, and teams in one place. Atlan extends its data cataloging, lineage, governance, and security layers across the entire modern data stack. This relationship makes it easy and affordable for customers to quickly leverage Atlan’s enterprise-class features, pay-as-you-go pricing, and suite of open integrations. Atlan is a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

https://atlan.com