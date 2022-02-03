Box updates Slack integration

Box, Inc. announced the general availability of an enhanced Box for Slack integration that enables customers to use Box as the single file storage system in the Slack environment. With this new enhancement, Box’s enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance features are applied even as Box content is accessed across various applications and devices. Using Box and Slack together, joint customers can now increase security, minimize content sprawl, and improve productivity.

The enhanced Box for Slack integration is generally available today to Slack Enterprise customers and builds on end-user features that makes communicating and collaborating with teams, partners, and customers easy and efficient. Joint customers can already streamline collaboration by granting access to Box documents directly from Slack, while Slack users can work more productively by using Box slash commands to quickly find or view recent files. Additionally, users have access to Box’s file activity stream to understand how Box files are being shared in Slack. More information on today’s news can be found on the Box Blog and customers can download the Box for Slack integration from the Slack App Directory.

https://blog.box.com/collaborate-seamlessly-box-slack-integration