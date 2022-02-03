Webscale launches CloudEDGE PWA

Webscale, a cloud platform for commerce, launched CloudEDGE PWA, a progressive web application (PWA) delivery solution. CloudEDGE PWA supports frontend delivery for any commerce platform backend, including Adobe/Magento, Shopify, Hybris, Salesforce Commerce Cloud or BigCommerce, and facilitates the delivery of enterprise, custom or open-source PWA frameworks. Webscale brings enterprise PWA cloud delivery to stores of any size, on any platform globally, with speed, scalability, security, and programmability. PWAs combine traditional website functionalities with the best mobile app features to help brands reach new customers.

Webscale’s CloudEDGE PWA enables the rapid deployment and delivery of any PWA framework, from within the CloudEDGE content delivery network (CDN), optimized for fast performance across any device type, without additional infrastructure. PWAs are deployed close to the user, within the network’s edge, and can connect to the origin across self- and fully-hosted ecommerce platforms, microservices or packaged business capabilities.

Ecommerce merchants, as well as their developers and agencies can quickly launch their own PWA-enabled stores on any ecommerce platform or deployment model. Dynamic CloudEDGE PWA API controls and included image handling functions minimize load time, with intelligent full-page caching and higher Core Web Vitals as a result.

