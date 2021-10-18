Syncro Soft announces the release of Version 24 of the Oxygen XML suite of products

Syncro Soft announced the immediate availability of version 24 of its XML suite of products, Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, Publishing Engine, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and Oxygen XML Scripting.

This new release brings enhancements to the validation support with the DITA validate and check for completeness action being available as a validation unit that can be added to validation scenarios, dynamic publishing for DITA by converting various types of non-DITA resources to DITA, including MS Word, MS Excel, HTML, and Markdown, Enterprise Edition users can upload and publish DITA to the Zendesk Help Center. The DITA to WebHelp transformation features improved navigation, and the PDF Chemistry engine allows controlling the generated PDF security permissions and metadata.

The JSON support is improved constantly to match the support Oxygen offers for XML and version 24 brings a visual diagram editor for JSON helpful for increasing productivity when working with simple JSON Schemas and for visualizing, understanding, and editing complex JSON Schemas.

With a focus on authoring experience and collaboration, the Oxygen XML Web Author has a re-designed interface, a new visual merge tool that enables you to easily resolve conflicts, and the Concurrent Editing feature now comes bundled with Web Author.

More functionality is exposed as part of Oxygen Scripting to enable automation/continuous integration and delivery workflows, including generating diff reports, as well as formatting and indenting XML documents.