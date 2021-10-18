Cloudflare collaborates with Microsoft and search engines to help improve websites’ search results

Cloudflare, Inc. announced it will work with Microsoft, Yandex, and other search engines to help businesses get the most timely and relevant search results to their customers. By participating in the IndexNow.org initiative, Cloudflare will allow websites to automatically notify search engines whenever content is created, updated, or deleted so they can be more efficiently crawled. Now, all Cloudflare customers can ensure users see the most up-to-date version of their content, all with a single click.

Search engines use a complex network of bots to crawl the ever-changing content on the Internet so people can find relevant, timely content. Today, approximately 45% of Internet traffic comes from web crawlers and bots. To help improve the efficiency of crawlers on the web, Cloudflare launched Crawler Hints, an easy way to signal to bot developers when content has been changed or added to a site, so they can make more efficient choices about what to crawl. Website owners will be able to improve site performance by reducing unnecessary bot traffic and to provide timely content, which ultimately helps improve search rankings. Now, Cloudflare is using the IndexNow standard to bring Crawler Hints to major search engines.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-now-supports-indexnow/ ■ https://www.indexnow.org/index