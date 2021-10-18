Cloudinary updates products

Cloudinary, a media experience platform including Media Optimizer and Digital Asset Management (DAM) for brands announced several updates designed to enhance the customer experience and make it easier for brands to optimize their assets so they can continue to deliver fast and engaging visual experiences. Updates include:

Media Optimizer Self Service. Cloudinary is making its automated, no-code Media Optimizer product available to self-serve users. Users will be able to sign up and start using the product from the Cloudinary website via both free and paid plans.

Cloudinary is making its automated, no-code Media Optimizer product available to self-serve users. Users will be able to sign up and start using the product from the Cloudinary website via both free and paid plans. Apps for Digital Asset Management. Apps for DAM provides one-click access to bulk asset procession abilities. The API-based apps can be used to automate and streamline complex tasks including asset manipulation, multi-step approval, interactions with other key business systems.

Apps for DAM provides one-click access to bulk asset procession abilities. The API-based apps can be used to automate and streamline complex tasks including asset manipulation, multi-step approval, interactions with other key business systems. WordPress Plugin enhancements. Will allow users to deliver engaging visual experiences within minutes. Users will benefit from a new and intuitive UI and automatically optimize, transform, and deliver assets with exact pixel accuracy over multiple content delivery networks (CDNs). And with Cloudinary’s DAM solution embedded into the Plugin, searching and managing of assets is easier allowing users to publish faster from within the WordPress environment.

https://cloudinary.com