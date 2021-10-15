Coveo acquires Qubit

Coveo, a Relevance Platform and applied AI provider that transforms digital experiences with AI-powered search, recommendations, and personalization, announced the acquisition of Qubit, a provider of AI personalization technology for merchandising teams to accelerate Coveo’s expansion into the UK and European markets.

Coveo and Qubit’s combined ecommerce experience provides solutions for retailers who need to compete as the digital shift accelerates and will help them meet new consumer expectations around relevance through AI. The combined offering will also help drive customer lifetime value, from acquisition, through conversion, and retention with the addition of tools for merchandisers to deploy their promotions, test what’s working, and rapidly iterate. The acquisition expands the Coveo Relevance Cloud to:

Tap into AI Commerce Search that detects shopper intent and determines individual context

Equip merchandising teams to shape the shopper journey, from personalized search to product and content recommendations, from guided browsing to product listing pages, optimized through A/B and Multivariate testing and analytics

Engage shoppers from chatbot to mobile applications, from digital store to marketplaces, and enabled through plug-in UI components, headless API, and open commerce support

Be relevant across the customer lifecycle with shared personalization across customer self-service, assisted support, and customer communities.

