Bridgeline expands investment in BigCommerce partnership

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that they are heavily investing in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration to expand their offering for BigCommerce users. Bridgeline has invested in a dedicated Partner Resource and the development of new features to build growth for the platform’s user base.

Hawksearch is an AI-powered search, personalization, and recommendations app that optimizes the online buying experience for both B2C and B2C. Hawksearch has been a preferred BigCommerce technology partner since 2019. In addition to Hawksearch’s current traffic builder tool, Bridgeline’s product development team has integrated WooRank’s suite of SEO tools to further increase traffic and revenue for Hawksearch’s BigCommerce user-base. This new SEO functionality complements the previously released “Unit of Measure Conversion Logic” that is featured in all Hawksearch implementations on BigCommerce.

