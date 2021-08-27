Zendesk acquires Cleverly

Zendesk announced that Cleverly is joining the Zendesk team. Cleverly provides AI-powered solutions with insight-driven automation that makes support teams more productive. Zendesk will integrate Cleverly’s technology across their platform, enhancing the Zendesk AI solutions already enabling teams to automate more of their processes, reduce costs, and keep up with customer demand. Cleverly and Zendesk share a vision of democratizing AI, and creating practical applications that make it possible for businesses to get started with AI right out of the box, without a team of data scientists required.

While Zendesk has invested in AI to help customers achieve better, faster, and more reliable customer service, we believe there is still so much untapped potential. AI-enabled capabilities help businesses automate the conversations they have with customers, boost agent productivity, and increase operational efficiency with features like Answer Bot, macro suggestions, and Content Cues. With Cleverly, we will deliver a range of capabilities that automate key insights, further reduce manual tasks and improve workflows, and overall lead to happier, more productive support teams.

https://www.zendesk.com/blog/zendesk-welcomes-cleverly/ ▪︎ https://www.cleverly.ai