Wondershare releases EdrawMind Version 9.0

Wondershare EdrawMind has released version 9.0 of its multifunctional collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool, which brings a new UI, and advanced features such as outline mode and branch-free positioning. EdrawMind version 9.0 includes:

Improved UI and New Free Diagrams

The UI now hides layouts that are not used and provides quick access to an extensive mind map gallery. Users can access the online mind mapping examples gallery of over 3000 mind maps shared by users. Free account users can now access fishbone and timeline diagrams.

The new version offers an outline mode that can instantly turn mind maps into editable outlines. Users can add pictures, tables, attachments, comments, and hyperlinks to their outlines, and it is easier to make notes.

For creating mind maps without restrictions. Users can drag out any branch and extend it however they like to create mind maps.

Wondershare EdrawMind has improved its mechanism to save projects and files. This is the foundation for an upcoming update with a tool that will provide real-time collaboration for EdrawMind projects.

The product is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Web; pricing starts from 59€ for annual plans.

http://www.wondershare.com/fr/