Qumu adds on-demand transcriptions and AI-powered captions

Qumu Corporation, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video on the Qumu platform.

With asynchronous video transcriptions, users can now easily review video content, speeding knowledge transfer, and helping drive relevant content to the right audiences. The transcriptions make it easy to skim videos for key details, and aid in efforts such as note-taking and preparing for meetings, enabling viewers to review content faster, or to review specific aspects of a video. Transcriptions can also extend the longevity, accessibility and value of videos, and can aid in regulatory compliance, such as meeting transcript requirements for earnings calls.

Qumu also added the option of Qumu-powered automatic captions for on-demand video, backed by AI, building off the live caption feature announced earlier this year. Users can now leverage the same Qumu captioning service used for live videos, without the need to upgrade services.

https://qumu.com/