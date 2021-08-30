The Apache Drill Project releases Apache Drill v1.19

The Apache Drill Project announced the release of Apache Drill v1.19, the schema-free Big Data SQL query engine for Apache Hadoop, NoSQL, and Cloud storage. v1.19 reflects more than 100 changes, improvements, and new features.

An “SQL-on-Hadoop” engine, Apache Drill is easy to deploy, able to process trillions of records, and scalable from a single laptop to a 1000-node cluster. With its schema-free JSON model, Drill is able to query complex semi-structured data in situ without requiring users to define schemas or transform data. It provides plug-and-play integration with existing Hive and HBase deployments, and is extensible out-of-the-box to multiple data sources, such as S3 and Apache HDFS, HBase, and Hive. Additionally, Drill can directly query data from REST APIs to include platforms like SalesForce and ServiceNow.

Drill supports the ANSI SQL 2003 standard syntax ecosystem as well as dozens of NoSQL databases and file systems, including Apache HBase, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, REST APIs, , HDFS, MapR-FS, Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, NAS, local files, and more. Drill leverages familiar BI tools (such as Apache Superset, Tableau, MicroStrategy, QlikView and Excel) as well as data virtualization and visualization tools, and runs interactive queries on Hive tables with different Hive metastores.

http://drill.apache.org