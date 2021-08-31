GatherContent adds integrations to help streamline MarTech stacks

GatherContent, a Content Operations platform announced that it has added and deepened integrations to help customers streamline their MarTech stack experience. New integrations include Gatsby and Netlify, and deepened integrations include Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Drupal, Slack, Vercel and Zapier.

GatherContent allows customers to seamlessly integrate the product with their technology stack through integrations, API, and headless capabilities. This gives companies flexibility when it comes to multi-channel publishing, and connecting GatherContent to production and project management workflows.

In addition to the new and deepened integrations, has built more libraries on its API, including JavaScript helper libraries using Jamstack technology. This makes it easier for developers to build on top of GatherContent and create seamless integrations with their existing MarTech stack that includes their CMS, CRM, and SEO tools.

https://gathercontent.com/integrations