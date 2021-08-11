Bloomreach enhances e-commerce search experience

Bloomreach announced it has launched Automatic Query Filtering (AQF), a new product feature within its AI-powered search and merchandising module, Bloomreach Discovery. In an e-commerce site’s typical product search, results are often imprecise (though still relevant) by design in order to give customers the opportunity to explore products they would not otherwise see. When a merchandising team needs to take a different approach and apply precision for specific business goals, they can now use AQF.

AQF helps businesses cut through noisy search results that are generated when customers search for products with specific attributes such as color, size, or brand. It allows merchandisers to pre-filter products on the results page based on these attributes, delivering more precise search results and shortening the time it takes for shoppers to find the product they want.

Utilizing AQF, a retail company could ensure searches for a red dress, for example, only result in red dresses — without the shopper needing to pick “red” from an additional selection of filters. An automotive company would be able to ensure a search for “2015 Toyota Corolla brake pads” only offers customers results that match each of those attributes.

