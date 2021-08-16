Moonwalk Universal updates support for IBM Spectrum Discover

Moonwalk Universal, a specialist in large-scale data management solutions, announced Moonwalk version 12.12 provides enhanced metadata and content inspection capabilities to streamline AI workflows and integrate heterogenous data environments for IBM Spectrum Discover.

IBM Spectrum Discover is an advanced data cataloging and metadata management system that provides content insight for exabyte-scale unstructured data. IBM Spectrum Discover and Moonwalk connect to multiple file and object storage systems on-premises and in the cloud. The solution has been designed to rapidly ingest, consolidate and index metadata for billions of files and objects, providing a unified metadata layer on top of heterogenous storage environments. A unified metadata layer with custom and automated tagging, enables data scientists, storage administrators, and data stewards to manage, classify and gain insights from massive amounts of unstructured data. The insights gained accelerate large-scale analytics, improve storage economics, and help with risk mitigation to create competitive advantage and speed research.

Moonwalk’s latest update also includes integration and support for the latest file systems and servers, cloud and object stores, including Windows Server 2019, NetApp and Isilon, IBM Cloud Object Store, RStor, Wasabi, Amazon S3, Azure, Google Cloud, Hitachi HCP, Dell EMC ECS, Scality RING, Caringo Swarm and Cloudian HyperStore.

