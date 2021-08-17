CMS supplier Umbraco acquired by Monterro

Content management system (CMS) supplier Umbraco is expanding worldwide with operational and financial backing from Swedish software growth investor Monterro. Announced by both companies, Monterro now owns a majority stake in the Danish open-source CMS vendor. Umbraco CEO Kim Sneum Madsen will continue in his leadership role, while founder Niels Hartvig will leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Founded in 2005, Umbraco offers platforms that include the open-source Umbraco CMS; Umbraco Heartcore, a headless CMS; Umbraco Cloud; and Umbraco Uno, a one-stop platform for non-technical marketers and creative agencies.

As part of its mission to turn Nordic software companies into global market leaders, Monterro has completed 17 investments and 17 add-on investments since 2012. These include operational experience from successfully developing and running companies such as Pointsec, Orc Software, and CMS vendor EPiServer, now Optimizely. Monterro CEO Gustav Lagercrantz said Umbraco’s strong open-source model with an extensive community, as well as Monterro’s positive previous experience with the CMS industry, made Umbraco a highly attractive investment.

