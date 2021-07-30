TransPerfect and Semantix merge

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it will merge operations with Semantix, the Nordics’ largest provider of translation and interpretation services, through the acquisition of the group’s parent entity, Semantix International Group AB. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Semantix has a long history in the language industry and has completed numerous acquisitions in the Nordics that have propelled it to become the region’s largest language solutions organization by revenue. Semantix will operate as a division within the TransPerfect family of companies and will continue to be led by its current management team.

The combined company will be the translation industry’s largest global footprint, most diverse customer base, and a headcount of more than 7,500 professionals worldwide. In keeping with TransPerfect’s M&A strategy, the TransPerfect–Semantix enterprise will focus on growing both businesses by sharing expertise and resources to better serve customers.

https://www.transperfect.com ▪︎ https://www.semantix.com