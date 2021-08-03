HubSpot launches CMS Hub Starter

HubSpot announced the launch of CMS Hub Starter, a new tier of the company’s existing web content management system that gives marketers and developers tools to generate business through their website. CMS Hub Starter is built with the needs of marketers in mind, prioritizing security, ease of use, and the ability to tap into customer data. With CMS Hub Starter customers can:

Build fast, secure, and reliable websites

CMS Hub Starter takes care of the maintenance associated with a CMS so marketing teams can focus on customer experience. Standard security features like SSL, a web application firewall, and a globally hosted CDN are included.

Easily build websites

CMS Hub Starter lets developers use the tools, technologies, and workflows that they prefer to create flexible themes for marketers. Marketers can then take ownership of the site – updating the look and feel of their website as they see fit, without being restricted by the dev team’s sprint cycle.

Tap into the HubSpot CRM platform

CMS Hub Starter is built as part of HubSpot’s CRM platform to give customers seamless access to all of their data to inform their web strategy and understand exactly what pieces of content are resonating with their audience.

