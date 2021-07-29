Couchbase releases Couchbase Server 7

Couchbase, Inc. announced the availability of Couchbase Server 7. This release bridges the best aspects of relational databases like ACID transactions with the flexibility of a modern database.

Customers can execute business transactions within their customer-facing applications, develop customer 360 data models and applications, and execute plans to modernize relational-based applications to the cloud. Development teams can more easily make the transition from relational databases to Couchbase’s modern database without needing to re-train team members as the platform supports the programming languages they already use. Highlights:

Eliminating of database sprawl by adding mature SQL transaction capabilities. Customers no longer need both a relational database and a NoSQL database. Couchbase now has multi-statement SQL transactions by fusing together transactions and high-volume interactions.

by adding mature SQL transaction capabilities. Customers no longer need both a relational database and a NoSQL database. Couchbase now has multi-statement SQL transactions by fusing together transactions and high-volume interactions. Enabling runtime updates with zero downtime through a dynamic data containment model. Couchbase Server 7 introduces schema and table-like organizing structures, called “scopes and collections,” within the schemaless database. With Couchbase Server 7 can customers add a table (the “collection”) in Couchbase, while transactions are happening without having to add or modify the schema (the “scope”) or take down the database for this upgrade.

through a dynamic data containment model. Couchbase Server 7 introduces schema and table-like organizing structures, called “scopes and collections,” within the schemaless database. With Couchbase Server 7 can customers add a table (the “collection”) in Couchbase, while transactions are happening without having to add or modify the schema (the “scope”) or take down the database for this upgrade. Faster operational performance that lowers the total cost of ownership facilitated by collection-level processing of data access, partitioning and index isolation.

https://www.couchbase.com