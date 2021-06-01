SNS unveils ShareBrowser plugin for DaVinci Resolve

Studio Network Solutions (SNS), provider of workflow storage servers for professional media teams, announced that their easy-to-use ShareBrowser media asset management (MAM) software is now available as a workflow integration plugin for DaVinci Resolve Studio video editing software by Blackmagic Design. The new workflow integration provides access to the ShareBrowser MAM system from directly inside of DaVinci Resolve, allowing video editors to search, tag, preview, comment, and import media without leaving the Resolve video editing workspace. The ShareBrowser workflow integration plugin for Resolve is available to EVO users working in DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 or later. Both ShareBrowser and its integrated DaVinci Resolve plugin come included with EVO video editing servers at no additional cost.

https://www.studionetworksolutions.com