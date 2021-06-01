Kofax updates Intelligent Automation Platform

Kofax, a supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announced the latest release of its Intelligent Automation Platform. Kofax TotalAgility, the workflow orchestration engine within the company’s Intelligent Automation Platform, has been enhanced with 50 new low-code, document intelligence, process orchestration and connected systems capabilities.

Faster development of automation workflows. A new user experience extends low-code to more business users by empowering citizen developers and analysts to easily setup complex workflows. An enhanced business rules engine allows analysts to execute decision strategies by using visual condition rules and setting up custom services without needing to code.

Expanded low-code support for cognitive capture. Nearly 90 percent of data generated today is unstructured. Kofax's cognitive capture functionality enables professional developers to build advanced AI and Capture models, allowing them to train the system and effectively incorporate document intelligence.

One-click document classification. Kofax TotalAgility enables citizen developers and business analysts to enhance advanced document classification models, empowering them to rapidly and visually train, identify and classify documents.

Additional low-code integration options. Simplified integrations include new support for OpenAPI and grouping of data, enabling data models to be defined manually or using simple JavaScript Object Notation (JSON). Enhanced support for industry-standard OAuth 2.0 provides greater authorization and authentication options.

