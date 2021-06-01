Docebo adds learning analytics to Multi-product Suite

Docebo, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, announced the launch of Docebo Learning Analytics, the newest addition to its multi-product learning suite. Docebo Learning Analytics is a business intelligence tool that allows enterprise customers to retrieve, analyze, and transform the data from their learning programs into useful business insights. With Docebo Learning Analytics, L&D professionals around the world will be able to better tie the results of their training programs back to business outcomes to make the most strategic decisions for their business. In March 2021, the company launched Docebo Learning Suite to address the full enterprise learning lifecycle to give customers the ability to create, manage, deliver, and measure the business impact of learning. Together with products Docebo Learn LMS, Shape, Content, and Learning Impact—Docebo Learning Analytics will allow organizations to close the loop by proving their learning programs are powering their business.

