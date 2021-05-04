Twitter is acquiring Scroll

From the Twitter blog…

We’re excited to announce that Twitter is acquiring Scroll. Scroll has built a way to read articles without the ads, pop-ups, and other clutter that get in the way, cleaning up the reading experience and giving people what they want: just the content. Meanwhile, publishers who work with Scroll can bring in more revenue than they would from traditional ads on a page. It’s a better Internet for readers and for writers.

This is an opportunity for us to introduce this model to publishers on our service and make reading the news better for everyone involved. Looking ahead, Scroll will become a meaningful addition to our subscriptions work as we build and shape a future subscription service on Twitter.

We want to reimagine what they’ve built to deliver a seamless reading experience to our hyper-engaged audiences and allow publishers to deliver cleaner content that can make them more money than today’s business models. To do this, we plan to include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering we’re currently exploring. As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favorite news outlet or a writer’s newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content.

Scroll will temporarily pause new sign-ups. Following the acquisition, we’ll be working to include their product into our subscription plans and prepare to grow Scroll’s publisher network. We’ll keep supporting the existing community of customers and publishers on Scroll, and new publishers interested in joining Scroll can sign up on their website for the latest updates.

https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2021/a-better-way-to-publish-and-read-on-twitter.html ▪︎ https://scroll.blog

Related articles: