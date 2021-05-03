Pantheon launches Autopilot to automate website management

Pantheon, a website operations (WebOps) platform for developers and marketers, announced Pantheon Autopilot released for Limited Availability. Autopilot keeps sites up-to-date by automatically detecting, performing, testing, and deploying updates for WordPress and Drupal CMS solutions in a single, fast workspace environment. It allows organizations to easily visualize and manage sites, users, traffic, and metrics, to keep website management smooth, scalable, and built to craft digital experiences.

The Pantheon WebOps Platform brings value to organizations by utilizing open source CMS to deliver on digital experiences with confidence. Introducing collaborative agile workflows enables digital marketing teams to rapidly build, test, and deploy unique web experiences. Autopilot will automatically detect when new updates across a large portfolio of sites are available and perform the updates in an isolated multidev environment, testing the updates with automated visual regression testing (VRT) and optionally deploying the updates. Since each site has its own unique critical dependencies, Autopilot will maintain these all while keeping a site secure and performing efficiently. Currently in limited availability for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond accounts. General availability to Gold, Platinum and Diamond account customers and agencies in Q3.

https://pantheon.io/autopilot