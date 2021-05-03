Access Innovations launches Data Harmony Crescendo

Access Innovations, Inc. announced the launch of Data Harmony Crescendo, the cloud deployment of Data Harmony. Crescendo is a Platform as a Service (PaaS), available alongside the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS).

Data Harmony Crescendo helps clients index and process increasingly large amounts of data and deploy scalable, responsive, and self-managing services. This is achieved through centralized GIT driven project storage and version control, Docker containers for deployment and project loading, and Kubernetes clusters that are scalable and self-managing clusters capable of mostly administrating themselves. This allows for project development to be more agile: thesaurus features can be developed in sprints, development versions of the thesaurus can be deployed for testing before deployment, thesauri can be versioned and branched for different portions of the application, and project management is simplified at all levels. Docker containers allow for instant deployment and Kubernetes improves reliability, continuously monitors and manages containers, scales applications to handle changes in load, provides better use of infrastructure resources and helps reduce infrastructure requirements via autoscaling.

Crescendo forms a foundation for the infrastructure supporting semantics as a service. Access Innovations Labs helps clients and partners implementing semantic solutions, and takes on cutting edge projects to forward implementation of thesauri, taxonomies, and ontologies, supporting better search, discovery, and retrieval of information.

https://www.accessinn.com/2021/05/03/launch-of-data-harmony-crescendo/