AtScale supports Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)

AtScale, a provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced native support for Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). DAX is a formula expression language used in Analysis Services, Microsoft Power BI, and Power Pivot in Microsoft Excel. Native DAX support lets Power BI users connect to AtScale in live connection mode. Live connections provide fast access to AtScale’s semantic layer platform, for delivering and managing data access and quality across the diverse and complex data landscape in a cloud-first enterprise. The AtScale semantic layer creates a single point for data access and a central governance gateway, and bridges business users across data migrations. Key features:

Live Connection to Cloud Data Platforms – Power BI users can use AtScale to access up-to-date data without pre-aggregation or data engineering work.

– Power BI users can use AtScale to access up-to-date data without pre-aggregation or data engineering work. Curated Data Models – These curated and governed data models can help to increase the quality of data analysis.

– These curated and governed data models can help to increase the quality of data analysis. Impersonation & Single Sign-On (SSO) – With an appropriate data gateway configuration, Power BI users can connect using their preferred LDAP or Active Directory (AD) accounts.

– With an appropriate data gateway configuration, Power BI users can connect using their preferred LDAP or Active Directory (AD) accounts. Enhanced Performance – Power BI users can navigate metadata and use visualizations in their reports without requiring Power BI to translate DAX into a SQL dialect or other query language.

– Power BI users can navigate metadata and use visualizations in their reports without requiring Power BI to translate DAX into a SQL dialect or other query language. Seamless Integration with Power BI

https://www.atscale.com