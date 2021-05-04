Pegasystems new low-Code capabilities

Pegasystems Inc. announced new low-code capabilities in Pega Platform that enable both professional and citizen developers to design modern user interfaces (UI) for their apps. By combining enhanced front-end design features with its back-end processing abilities, Pega helps any enterprise user to create more complete digital experiences from a single low-code platform.

The new Pega Platform capabilities combine Pega’s app authoring capabilities with out-of-the-box UX best practices to deliver a complete low-code app design and development solution. With a new UI architecture, enhanced design capabilities, and open APIs, users can both configure and design their app in the same easy-to-use low-code platform. In addition, built-in industry standards help enable front-end developers to readily integrate new UXs into their existing front ends. The new capabilities provide benefits for both businesspeople and professional developers looking to build applications, including: faster and more productive app interfaces, easier-to-use low-code design capabilities, and context-aware APIs that dynamically update as processes change.



The new Pega Platform design and development features will be available by the end of this quarter (Q2 2021) as part of the Pega Infinity 8.6 product release, which was also announced.

https://www.pega.com/products/platform/ux