Cisco Webex and Box deepen integration

Cisco Webex and Box, Inc. announced new and deepened integrations between the two technology platforms to make it easier for customers to work securely and effectively in the cloud. Building on the integrated experience of Box and Webex, the two companies are introducing a new integration which will enable users to connect a Box folder of their choice within Webex messaging, and any content shared in the space will be securely added to the same Box folder. Additionally, users will be able to access Webex as a Recommended App within Box and view Webex App Activity in Box Preview.

Link Box folders to a Webex space — With Box as the default content layer for Webex users, teams can easily collaborate on content directly within Webex. In addition, Box's security and compliance is applied to all Box content, even when it is surfaced in Webex and other third-party apps.

Webex as a Recommended App with Box — This new integration allows users to start or schedule a Webex meeting and share content within a Webex space without leaving Box.

Webex App Activity in Box Preview — Box App Activity delivers users a unified view of what's happening in their files across all of their apps in Box Preview.

