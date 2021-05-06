OmniIndex now in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

OmniIndex, a file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, announced that its solution is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. This announcement confirms OmniIndex availability as a Software-as-a-Service via Oracle Cloud as well as being an Oracle for Startups member.

OmniIndex addresses all areas of unstructured data analytics: AI Contextual Awareness, AI Sentiment Analysis, Automatic Content Analysis and PII Alerting. It is a simple to implement SaaS solution with a powerful AI engine.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud delivers enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

https://www.omniindex.io