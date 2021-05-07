Expert.ai adds emotion analysis to natural language API

Expert.ai announced advanced features enhancing analysis capabilities through its cloud-based natural language (NL) API. The new extension addresses one of the biggest challenges artificial intelligence developers face in the NL ecosystem – extracting emotions in large-scale texts and identifying stylometric data driving a complete fingerprint of content.

The expert.ai NL API captures a range of 117 different traits, providing a rich emotional and behavioral taxonomy. Emotional Traits are categorized into 8 different groups (anger, fear, disgust, sadness, happiness, joy, nostalgia, shame…). Behavioral Traits are divided into 7 groups (sociality, action, openness, consciousness, ethics, indulgence and capability) and the API assigns 3 levels of polarity (low, fair, high) to further indicate the level of each trait extracted.

The emotions and traits extension can be useful to make media content categorization more effective by capturing new needs or advancing analytics by providing more detailed forecasting and enabling more effective recommendation tailoring for e-commerce. The expert.ai NL API writeprint extension performs a deep linguistic style analysis (or stylometric analysis) ranging from document readability and vocabulary richness to verb types and tenses, registers, sentence structure and grammar. Compare multiple documents to identify unique writing style and author invariants to streamline authorship analysis, establish the author of a specific text or isolate characteristics such as education level.

