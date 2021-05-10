Datalogics announces PDF processing products

Datalogics, Inc., a source for Adobe PDF and enterprise document management technologies, announced the release of Datalogics Cloud, a suite of cloud-based PDF processing products, which includes a free app on Zapier and a robust API on Amazon Web Services. The company previously offered their PDF processing products through command-line applications and Software Development Kits. The expansion to the cloud provides Datalogics users with the same enterprise-grade document management processing capabilities to create, edit and convert PDFs. The Datalogics Cloud suite includes two offerings: Datalogics PDF Utility, a free app on Zapier and Datalogics PDF Utility API, a pay-as-you-go option for spinning up your own EC2 server that powers a RESTful API via Amazon Web Services (AWS). Datalogics, Inc. specializes in offering enterprise PDF and digital document management technologies to facilitate efficient workflows and address user needs across a wide range of industries.

https://www.datalogics.com/products/cloud/