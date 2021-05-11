Appian updates Low-code Automation Platform

Appian unveiled the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. The release includes the introduction of low-code data, a new code-free approach to unifying enterprise data, enhanced AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), new design guidance and developer collaboration features, and enhanced DevSecOps capabilities.

Low-code Data: Appian makes integrating data as easy as building apps. Source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming.

Appian makes integrating data as easy as building apps. Source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming. IDP: Appian Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) delivers efficiency gains via straight-through processing of large volumes of unstructured data. IDP now features native Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Appian Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) delivers efficiency gains via straight-through processing of large volumes of unstructured data. IDP now features native Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Low-code RPA: Appian customers can now automate tasks faster with new Low-code RPA Windows actions and additional new libraries of actions that can be downloaded directly from the Appian AppMarket.

Appian customers can now automate tasks faster with new Low-code RPA Windows actions and additional new libraries of actions that can be downloaded directly from the Appian AppMarket. Low-code Apps: New developer collaboration capabilities simplify co-creation of apps, while enhanced design guidance optimizes app performance, security, and testing.

New developer collaboration capabilities simplify co-creation of apps, while enhanced design guidance optimizes app performance, security, and testing. Low-code DevSecOps: Enhanced simplified movement of software packages between development, test, and production environments with one-click compare and deploy to accelerate secure, governed deployments.

https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/