Squirro launches new Squirro App Studio

Squirro, an Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of its new Squirro App Studio, a no code / low code platform to build and set up AI-powered apps such as Cognitive Search quickly and easily. The platform enables users with no background in data science to build a Cognitive Search app, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to create a unique enterprise search experience. Cognitive Search offers a unique search experience that gathers data from internal and external sources, and understands the users’ intent and context whilst providing them with the correct information at the right time.

The platform is enhanced with an extensive set of connectors, allowing users to unify their data sources and extract actionable insights and recommendations. In one click, users can connect the Cognitive Search app with CRM systems such as Salesforce, premium market data such as Refinitiv, Pitchbook, and a range of different enterprise systems including OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, Jira, Google Drive, Gmail and Dropbox.

