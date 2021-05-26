AtScale announces AtScale CloudStart

AtScale, a provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on cloud data management platforms. CloudStart provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points for cloud data platforms with the ability to scale seamlessly with your analytics infrastructure.

As enterprise data moves to the cloud, analytics teams are challenged to ensure performance and manage costs while capturing the value of democratizing data. AtScale’s semantic layer eliminates the friction of moving BI, artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads to the cloud. By leveraging a single source of enterprise business metrics, organizations can drive data literacy and self-service BI initiatives while aligning business intelligence and data science teams.

AtScale CloudStart is immediately available for Snowflake, Microsoft Azure Synapse SQL, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and DataBricks. Customers can leverage this offering to connect cloud data sources to BI tools including Tableau, Excel, Looker and Power BI (leveraging the recently announced Live Query support for Power BI). Accompanying services packages support training and rapid onboarding.

https://www.atscale.com