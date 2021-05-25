Widen upgrades combined DAM and PIM solution

Widen launched upgrades to the Widen Collective, its platform that combines digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) into one solution. The Collective equips brands to bring together product data, marketing content, and digital assets, send them anywhere their customers shop, and automate the steps in that process. The upgrades will help brands establish a product content supply chain that minimizes manual steps. Marketing teams often struggle to bring products to market efficiently when the required product data, marketing content, and digital assets are siloed in multiple systems and files. The Widen Collective offers a central place to assemble, manage, and distribute all product information. Upgrades include:

Product hierarchies. Marketers can categorize their product catalog into a hierarchy with product brands, families, and lines that is reflective of what customers see online.

Product variants. When marketers update specs like dimensions, weight, and materials for a "parent" product, the new data automatically cascades to every product variant in that family.

Auto-updating portals. Users can configure portals to automatically ingest the newest product assets based on metadata rules.

E-commerce syndication bundle. Brands can purchase Widen's combined DAM and PIM solution in a bundle with Productsup, an e-commerce syndication platform.

